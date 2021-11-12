11/12/2021 at 17:13 CET

The countdown to the great date of La Gomera has already started. The WAA 360º The Challenge It already has all its preparations underway and the details finalized to receive participants from all over the world in this great challenge that opens on the Colombian island.

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, will start this great adventure that will put the name of La Gomera around the world with an event of a marked international character.

The proof bypass the entire island of La Gomera, making it a real challenge full of ups and downs that will put the bravest riders to the test. Will be a total of 212 kilometers starting and finishing in San Sebastián de La Gomera, with a vstrenuous route that will accumulate 13,300 meters of positive elevation gain – and many others negative -, with a profile in the purest sawtooth style. Participants will have a maximum of 85 hours to complete this particular tour of the island.

As usual, the self-sufficiency regime will mark this very special challenge. The 360º route will not be marked, and the runners will only receive the race track and a cartography to be able to find the steep trails to follow through the island. In addition, they will have to carry a heavy mandatory material, with elements such as a sleeping bag, pocket knife, compass, cartography, chargers or warm clothes, which considerably increases the difficulty of this feat.

Backing the City Council of San Sebastián de La Gomera and from Island Council (sponsors of the event) have been joined by the rest of the municipalities through which the race passes. Thus, the collaboration of municipalities of Alajeró, Vallehermoso, Valle Gran Rey and Hermigua It will be critical to the success of this race.

In fact, the bases of life that the participants will find along the route will be provided by these corporations. The municipality of Alajeró will be in charge of enable first base of life in the kilometer 44 of race, in which the runners will have the option of eating, drinking and resting. The next refreshment will be in Valle Gran Rey, with 96 kilometers already elapsed; the third in Vallehermoso (kilometer 133) and the fourth and last in Aceviños, municipality of Hermigua, at 169 kilometers of race.

The finish line will be located at the same point as the start of the race, in the center of San Sebastian de La Gomera. The capital will host all the previous acts of the event and the grand finale, with surprises included that will be revealed in the coming dates. A complete program to welcome participants from 16 different countries.