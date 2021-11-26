During the E3 2021 conference, Obsidian Entertainment took the opportunity to present the highly anticipated The Outer Worlds 2 with an interesting trailer. The RPG title, which is apparently being developed on Unreal Engine 5, seemed to be in the earliest stages of development, or so we believed. Now, recent information from an insider reveals that The Outer Worlds 2 would take much longer in development than we thought In the beginning.

This is what the Twitter user FaizShaikh7681, who has published in his account new information concerning The Outer Worlds 2. Here, he tells us that The Outer Worlds 2 has been in development since September 2019, a month before the first installment was released. from The Outer Worlds in October of the same year. For this reason, since The Outer Worlds 2 began its development shortly before the launch of the first part, Faiz targets a launch window for TOW 2 for the last months of 2023 or the first of 2024.

‘The Outer Worlds 2’ is in development since September 2019.

– ‘The Outer Worlds 1’ Was Released in October 25, 2019.

– So TOW 2 was in development before release of First one..so Late 2023 or early 2024 Release Window maybe Possible. pic.twitter.com/yLAL37K8Bm – Faizan Shaikh (@ FaizShaikh7681) November 24, 2021

This information pulled it from the LinkedIn profile of Dan Maas, the game’s production manager. As we see in the executive’s profile, Maas points out that he has been working on The Outer Worlds 2 since September 2019. Of course, Obsidian’s movement draws a lot of attention, and that is the studio had a sequel prepared even before releasing the first part of the saga. So far the studio hasn’t given an official release date, but given how long it’s been in development, Faiz is likely correct.

The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced for Xbox Series X / S and PC. Its release window is unknown, but we do know that it is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios. We will have to wait a little longer to learn more about the title, but if it has been in the works for so long, maybe Obsidian will let us take a look at the title before the end of the year.