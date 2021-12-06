All Pokémon fans are eager for the arrival of Pokemon Legends Arceus, which is why all players are in a constant search for information about the next video game in the beloved franchise.

Something that has caught our attention is that, Pokemon Legends Arceus is technically a story about the origin of Gen IV, players will experience a drastically different version of Sinnoh when exploring the Hisui region.

According to a major leak, it will largely bring back an existing Pokedex. The new rumor reveals many Pokémon “supposedly” in the upcoming Game Freak single-player title.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex Leaked?

While PLA’s full Dex has not been officially confirmed, an insider with a consistent track record of accurately leaking Pokémon data has claimed to have revealed a major “sneak peek” of the Hisui region Pokedex. In a tweet on December 4, Riddler Khu posted an image showing a row of Pokémon types with their Pokedex numbers.

The data reveals what character each box is when looking for the National Pokedex order number. If true, the leak claims that most of the Hisui Dex region will be the same as the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, only with new initials and new regional forms for various Pokémon.

The rumor also reveals that Mythical’s Manaphy and Phione will be in the base game, and Darkrai and Shaymin will again be earned for events or gifts. This makes sense as it has already been confirmed that Shaymin will be gifted to players who have a Pokémon Sword & Shield save file.

Interestingly, even though Legends Arceus is set in the ancient past, the fossil Pokémon Cranidos and Shieldon are also on the list to return, maybe players will be able to catch them in the wild?

In a follow-up tweet, Riddler Khu explained that the image does not include evolution lines for Baby Pokémon like Elekid or Smoochum because it would take too long to write. But the account also added: “All the babies in the Pokémon line do it. Pokémon No. 387-493 are also included. “