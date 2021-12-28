A forgotten Nintendo Game Boy Color accessory just revealed, it would have added wireless functions such as Internet, email and photo messaging, among others to the game console. Nintendo’s Game Boy and Game Boy Color handheld consoles were revolutionary when they debuted in the 1980s and 1990s. This is partly due to their lower price and longer battery life compared to other devices. of the time. This revolutionary spirit spread to add-ons for devices, and now a finally discarded idea for a plug-in has been discovered after being kept under wraps for more than two decades.

In the early 1990s, Source Research and Development developed a Game Boy add-on called WorkBoy. This multifunctional keyboard add-on was intended to add a kind of personal digital assistant to the Nintendo game console. Although prototypes of the WorkBoy were created, this device never made it to the market because it was considered too risky an investment once it was discovered that Nintendo was planning to lower the price of its Game Boy console. Finally, Nintendo’s WorkBoy add-on was shelved in 1993. However, inventor Eddie Gill was so impressed by the idea that he decided to make his own version of a Game Boy add-on in the spirit of the WorkBoy.

YouTuber DidYouKnowGaming ?, has posted a video detailing the interesting history of the Game Boy Color accessory called PageBoy. In 1997, Gill designed an add-on for the Game Boy Color based on the idea of ​​communication. This add-on allowed Game Boy users to have wireless access to features such as email, web browsing, and picture messaging. The use of these applications was carried out through radio waves with frequencies similar to those used by two-way pagers. Due to this similarity, the plugin was dubbed PageBoy. Wizard, the group that developed the PageBoy, pitched the idea to Nintendo in 1999. The PageBoy allowed users to continue playing Game Boy Color games because the plug-in fitted into the Game Boy Color cartridge slot. Although its main feature was two-way messaging, other functions included access to world and weather news and a kind of early version of Nintendo Direct called the Game Boy “Live TV”. Plus, the PageBoy only needed two AA batteries and even had its own memory.

Minoru Arakawa, the founder and president of Nintendo of America at the time, expressed immediate interest in the PageBoy and gave the green light to an internal investigation at Nintendo to see how they could bring the product to market. Nintendo agreed to work directly with Wizard, making the PageBoy an in-house complement to the Game Boy line. What initially convinced Nintendo about the PageBoy was its potential as a product for the international public, loving the Game Boy Color. However, over time it turned out that, from a technical point of view, its potential was not as strong as was initially believed. Since there were no profitable wireless data networks covering Europe and Japan in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the PageBoy would only be available in North America. This fact went against both Nintendo and the PageBoy’s main appeal: the fact that a device should be universally available. With a restriction of markets, the PageBoy would not be able to carry out the massive connection with the community that Wizard and Nintendo had envisioned. For this reason, the PageBoy was permanently shelved in 2002.

Although Nintendo ended up shelving the PageBoy, many of its concepts were later incorporated into devices over the years. For example, the Wii added news and weather channels, and even the PageBoy slogan “Anytime, Anywhere” was adapted for the Nintendo Switch. Although the PageBoy was not meant to exist, Nintendo fans can appreciate the legacy of this rare add-on.