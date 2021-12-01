Finally, a look at the new map of Call of Duty: Warzone set in the Pacific, called Boiler, along with the different points of interest in the area. The map had a planned release date of Thursday, December 2 on Warzone and Vanguard, but the developers have delayed the release of the content to Wednesday, December 8. That same day, Call of Duty: Vanguard will receive the content of the first season.

Vanguard players will be able to access the new map first Boiler through an early access phase, which will begin on December 8. Everyone else will have the option to join in the fun the next day, Activision has confirmed. Interestingly, a player was able to prematurely access Caldera on the Vanguard map by traversing the world with a spectator camera glitch. This partially rendered look at the next location provided a decent preview of what the Caldera map will offer. Fortunately, the wait for an official overview has come to an end.

The official account of Call of duty on Twitter he posted an image of the map Boiler. The map overview describes the 15 different sections of the site, including a resort, docks, ruins, mines, and an airfield. More details on these zones and more can be found on the Call of Duty website. Additionally, dozens and dozens of tiny orange dots denote various points of interest scattered across the Pacific scene, some far apart and some too close together. It goes without saying that players will have a lot of ground to cover when the new content appears next week.

It seems that users will have a wide variety of ideal places to drop in on the new map of Warzone. However, most will want to explore the island to the fullest before choosing their favorites.

As already mentioned, Vanguard Season 1 will also arrive on December 8. A content roadmap shared by Activision last month outlined what the season has in store. In particular, players can look forward to new modes, additional gear and weapons, and zombie-related updates. As of this writing, details remain under lock and key, although a blog post on the franchise notes that more information on the first season will be released soon.