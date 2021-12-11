The community of Pokémon players is very impatient for the arrival of new Pokémon forms from the Hisui region, from the video game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in which there will also be new regional variants.

Something that has surprised us is that these are pre-existing Pokémon that take a new form depending on their location. For example, Growlithe is a dog-like Pokémon that originated from the Kanto region. However, in one of the first previews for Pokémon Legends, Arceus revealed his new Hispanic form that slightly changes his appearance.

Regional variants can also have different typifications and evolutionary lines. The last Pokémon GameFreak revealed for Pokémon Legends Arceus was Kleavor. This Bug-type Pokémon is a regional evolution of Scyther. Now, Pokémon has a pretty explosive inclusion in store for a new Hispanic Form.

Pokémon Legends Arceus Hisuian Voltorb

The Pokemon Company posted several teasers on Twitter featuring the beloved pet Ball Guy. Later, the studio would reveal Hisuian Voltorb for the next major installment in the franchise. It will be the last form of Pokémon to enter the official Pokedex and people are excited to catch theirs when the game finally comes out on January 28, 2022.

Voltorb is a Pokémon that looks identical to a Poke Ball. He is also known for using the “self destruct” move. In fact, many brilliant hunters have failed to catch the brilliant Voltorb because they were unprepared for his explosive moves.