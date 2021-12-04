One of the most important events of the final arc of My Hero Academia has been the confrontation between Star & Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki, the current owner of All For One. Unfortunately for this villain, in the manga chapter 333, we saw how her devastating power has been overpowered by Star & Stripe, America’s number one heroine. However, this encounter had harsh consequences as this fan art shows.

Thanks to Trevoshere, we relive one of Star & Stripe’s great wishes: to meet All Might, their great idol.. Why did he crave this so much? As well as other heroes and heroines such as Mirko or Izuku Midoriya (Deku) himself, he was his inspiration to become the hope of the United States, use his quirk against the villains and, in this way, follow in their footsteps.

Unfortunately for her, this encounter never managed to materialize due to her confrontation against the League of Villains. However, not everything is so sad for her, in this case Trevoshere shared a illustration that fulfills his last wish in reality and reunites these two heroic forces once more and shows us the happy face that Star & Stripe would have in that meeting:

The reunion they deserved ✨ pic.twitter.com/Q0vYGNRjtt – Trevo (@Trevoshere) November 28, 2021

This heroine from My Hero Academia had used her most powerful technique and probably one of the most powerful that we have known in the entire franchise. According to the manga itself, its devastating impact is similar to that of a nuclear explosion. State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch He is able to open a hole in the earth’s crust, but apparently it is not enough to beat Tomura Shigaraki, leader of The League of Villains.

In fact, in the final scene of My Hero Academia chapter 332, it seemed that Tomura Shigaraki had taken advantage of this advantage he had over heroin and could have absorbed his ability to take down Star & Stripe.. His first commitment to take the victory had been fulfilled, Tomura Shigaraki managed to touch the face of the heroine. This event was the first step to activate his All For One and, in this way, steal the «New Order», the Gift of Star & Stripe that allows her to establish a rule in her environment, to manipulate and grant new properties to herself and her surroundings.

However, this was planned by the heroine.

Does Star & Stripe die in My Hero Academia?

In chapter 333 of My Hero Academia, this doubt regarding the heroine is dispelled. When Tomura Shigaraki begins to steal the gift of Star & Stripe, his body convulses and explodes. Before her All For One was activated, this powerful woman activated her quirk and she changed her New Order: Now his ability will reject all gifts.

This is how the heroine manages to fight and destroy several of the gifts that the villain has stolen during his life, while our villain is unable to defend himself against this power. Shigaraki is unable to erase his own gifts or face them, its quirk he limits himself to stealing or using them and is completely defenseless to this technique.

Unfortunately, this heroic act of My Hero Academia has serious consequences for Star & Stripe, this powerful heroine has decided to sacrifice her life in order to give Deku (Izuku Midoriya), All Might and all the heroes a chance against Tomura Shigaraki.

In the final scenes of this chapter of My Hero Academia, he says goodbye to his ‘bros’, those soldiers who were always by his side. As she begins to be a victim of decay by Tomura Shigaraki, is reminiscent of All Might, who inspired her to be a hero. Now, without gifts and with the New Order fighting him inside, this villain seems to be about to fall before the other heroes.

At least, in this fan art shared by Trevoshere, his sacrifice was not in vain. Rest in peace, Star & Stripe, America’s strongest heroine.

Currently, My Hero Academia is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and one of the franchises most loved by the international public, although it will have a small hiatus in October. In it we meet a world full of heroes and villains with unique abilities known as quirksThese are inherited from family to family.

However, there are cases like Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of this saga who does not have any of them. Fortunately, this young man will inherit one of the most powerful abilities known as the One For All.. His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power. In fact, now thanks to Star & Stripe you have a chance to face this unbeatable enemy.