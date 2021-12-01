One year and 9 months after his last public event due to the emergence of the Covid-19 health emergency, held in Oaxaca, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet again this afternoon with his governed in the Zócalo of the City of Mexico, three years after taking office.

“I always say: territory, not desk. Well, territory, not so much a desk, because planning is also necessary. Asians say that a well-posed problem is a half-solved problem, planning is necessary, but also the countryside, ”said the Tabasco on a tour of Oaxaca this week.

“The field work (is necessary), visiting the communities, listening to the people, the voice of the people is the voice of God and it is the voice of history, let’s not forget it.”

Twenty-one months later, with around 294 thousand deaths from the pandemic and more than 3.8 million infections, the president is betting that, with 85% of Mexicans vaccinated with the complete scheme, the country is already ready, or at least the inhabitants of the capital, to hear it again in the public square.

True to his style, the message in which he will list the progress of his government will be enlivened with mariachis and singers.

And it is that despite the global alert for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the federal president has summoned his supporters to a large informative assembly in what he has baptized as “the democratic Zócalo” of Mexico City and that according to his narrative has been the scene of combat against their adversaries and the establishment of the Fourth Transformation.

“Those children (from Oaxacan bands) are going to come and there will be mariachis and jaraneros and the daughter of Amparito Ochoa will be there, may she rest in peace, she sings beautifully, very well, and ending the act there will be about an hour rumba, because rumba is culture, “he said at a conference this week.

Carlos Vázquez, a resident of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, set up a small table and a canvas with the legend “#QueSiga” and the image of López Obrador early on.

He, a supporter of Morena and President López Obrador for 23 years, collects signatures to promote the revocation of the mandate.

“The message that López Obrador will deliver in the Zócalo is very important, it was already necessary to see and listen to him, meet with him, endorse that we want him to remain in the Presidency for longer,” he narrates while taking personal data from a woman.

“You always know what he’s doing on the networks or on Facebook, but hearing his voice in the Zócalo we already missed him,” says Maribel, who said that she will attend the reunion with the president.

For Eduardo Huchim, former electoral councilor and political analyst, President López Obrador has changed the way he handles communication with his governed, making it direct and open, a fact that has impacted the perception that citizens have of his figure as president.

“The president is accepted and he knows it. He has descended to politics at ground level ”, he affirmed.

Phrases like “I’m tired, goose!”, Referring to the fact that corruption in the government would end; “A presidential plane that does not even have Trump”, on the sale of the Executive’s aircraft or “no, first cousin, that’s over!”, To defend the delivery of direct support and not through intermediaries, were contained by the federal president for a year and a half.

“We were already very pushos (pale),” he said the day before during a tour in Oaxaca to inaugurate a rural road and where he had his first contact with the population in a public act.

President López Obrador reaches his third year in office with important challenges in terms of security, health and economy, as well as uncertainty due to the irruption of the Ómicron variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, which has unleashed nervousness in the world.

In terms of security, for example, the country faces an escalation of violence in six states of the country – Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán and Jalisco – due to the dispute over territory between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and other organizations. criminals such as the Sinaloa Cartel or the Zetas.

In terms of health, complaints about the shortage of medicines continue to be a constant topic and have already caused summons from the president to his team to solve the problem.

“We already have the commitment that the drugs will be distributed to the most remote medical unit. Just as the soft drinks and the Sabritas arrive, how are the medicines not going to arrive? I get tired, goose, ”said the Tabasco yesterday in Oaxaca.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi), during November interannual inflation in Mexico reached 7.05%, the highest in 23 years, and the economy fell 0.43% in the third quarter of the year.

According to analysts consulted by Forbes Mexico, These data are due to a weakening in the supply and demand of services, as well as less dynamism in the industry, affected by the rise in the rent of maritime freight and the rise in prices of raw materials and food.

However, the Tabasco has argued that Mexico may grow this year around 6% and more than 20 million jobs will have been created.

For Eduardo Huchim, the first half of the lopezobradorista mandate was marked by the irruption of Covid-19, which will distort the achievements of his government in the future.

“The truth is that the pandemic has slowed down, it seems that it will rebound, and there is something that escapes analysis and that is that this government received a health system in a state of disaster that despite this situation could be reconverted hospitable and frankly it should be recognized ”, he pointed out.

According to a survey released by the newspaper The Economist, the approval of the federal president stands at 65%, the highest since February 2019, when it stood at 67%.

“To what would you attribute the acceptance of the president in your management?” Forbes Mexico to various inhabitants of the capital.

“Today he seems like a close president to me.” I do not agree with many of their policies or decisions, but I feel that I can make real decisions, be taken into account— explains Roberto Enríquez.

—Perhaps they asked a lot of ‘pejezombie’, the country is bad, conflicts on all sides, do we call that success? – contrasts César Benitez.

To a certain extent, these positions are natural in a society and in Mexico, the involvement of society and open criticism, whether actively received or not, the exercise of the rulers is a reflection of the change in the way in which it is communicated from the government, Huchim added.

