Over the years, the video game market evolves by leaps and bounds towards the digital format, but some of these stores still do not offer all the guarantees of physical stores. This is the case of the Nintendo eShop, which at the moment does not allow you to return a digital purchase under any circumstances, although that could change shortly. At least, so ordered by a court in Germany.

Nintendo’s online store is one of the least flexible around today, so to speak. Not only does it not allow returning games, but it does not agree to cancel a reservation if it is not done before the last seven days until the start of the game. The Norwegian Consumer Rights Council and the German Consumer Protection Authority took Nintendo to court on the grounds that violate consumer rights.

The German body considered last 2020 that this practice was legal, but it was appealed to the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt and has now ruled that Nintendo violates European laws of the 14-day right of withdrawal (via VGC). In other words, the consumer’s right to request the right to a refund within 14 days of a purchase. According to the Japanese company, this is because its games can be preloaded on the console before launch day, so it does not allow canceling reservations after that date.

Argument that the court has overthrown when considering that despite this pre-download, “the game has no value for the buyer and the Nintendo contract has not been fulfilled in any way.” In this way, the German body forces Nintendo to change consumer policies of its digital store, which would have already been implemented in Norway and Germany. It is to be expected that it will also be applied in the EU countries because they share the same EU policies as Germany, so should soon be available in Spain, although it is not confirmed.

This would affect every game on the Nintendo eShop, from new releases like Metroid Dread or the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as any third-party games on the store.