Returnal will receive more save options in the future

A few weeks ago, Returnal received a new update that finally allowed users to create a save point in the middle of their games. This was one of the most requested features by the community since its launch months ago, but it seems like Housemarque It will continue to add more save options for a “more personalization experience”.

Harry Krueger and Mikael Haveri, managers in Housemarque, recently had the opportunity to talk with the magazine EDGE, where they thanked all users for the “incredibly good reception” that this save function had. As a result of the above, now “they will be considering more options for the future”, although they also made it clear that “each game will keep you on the edge of your seat”.

This save-in-function Returnal It is not something traditional, since it only allows you to create a “suspension point”, so whenever you want to play for just a little while and later suspend or pause your cycle, then you can do it without having to start from the beginning. Krueger and Haveri They did not talk about implementing a more traditional system, but they may be contemplating it.

Editor’s note: Even without this suspension feature, Returnal was already an excellent game. Of course, it is always good news to know that your developers are listening to the community and that they are offering more accessibility options for users who may not have enough time to play a game from start to finish without interruptions.

Via: EDGE