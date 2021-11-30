Sometimes silence says more than words, more if it is such a mysterious game that provides information in a dropper like Returnal. Everything seems to indicate, according to some photos published in Twitter, that the video game of Housemarque would have a DLC.

According a post on the official Housemarque Twitter, developer of Returnal, showed a photo that you can see below accompanied by the word “Atropos”. In addition to providing us with the photo with the name of the planet from the video game, they also provided us with the hashtag “Returnal”.

As if that were not enough, after the publication of Housemarque, Eevi Korhonen, the company’s narrative designer, retweeted the post and added: “we filmed something really amazing today. Hope we can share more soon”.

It is not yet known exactly what this mysterious photo is about. However, following the acquisition of Housemarque by Sony, some interesting updates have arrived to the game. One of the updates most requested was that of suspend cycle, yes also as a new photography option. All these characteristics lead to think that, according to the mystery behind a very striking photo, it could become a new Returnal DLC.

In addition, it is interesting to note that there is very little left for the ceremony of the Games Awards, the largest video game awards ceremony where Cultura Geek will be a jury. It is not a wild possibility that the Finnish developer is creating hype to then make an official announcement during the event that will surely have millions of views. While this is an assumption, the lack of information on it can lead to a close presentation.

Returnal is a roguelike developed by Housemarque and published by Sony, and is only available for Playstation 5.

