Hbo delighted us with a great start to the year, since thanks to 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter saga, gave us a pleasant evening, where there were several emotional and valued moments for the fans of this franchise, Hbo He did it very well, he has enforced the wait.

Since, if you already had the fortune to enjoy this special, you will know that it was a great way to start your 2022 with Harry Potter and all its endearing characters, since just after 12 chimes this magical world was already available that would give us an unbeatable reunion.

We leave you here, a SPOILER notice, as we will talk about what was experienced in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special.

In the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, we were able to observe again a little of the world with which many of us grew up, and also witness a magical reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert grint, who made us wonder if it really has been 20 years, since we are still excited to look at them like the first time.

We are talking about one of the most successful sagas in history, which marked a whole generation, this edition has been a nostalgic blow to reality and led us to remember how wonderful it was to discover his books in our childhood.

Perhaps the first thing that you will have noticed like many of us is the notable absence of the author who was not only the creator of this entire fantasy world, but was at each stage of the creation of her films, JK Rowling, but simply the writer, had not wanted to say anything about it.

We were only informed through his representative, that it was not due to the recent conflicts over his statements, but rather that he preferred to stay out of the program.

Even so, we appreciate that she has appeared in the interviews that they did years ago and the cast mentions her a couple of times to tell how she was developing the characters calling her by the name of: “Jo”.

The program begins with a journey through each film in chronological order and where each director of the 8 films talks about what it was like for them to be part of the world of Harry Potter.

Starting with Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films: ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘The Chamber of Secrets’ and it was he who played the biggest role in casting the actors.

They show us the tests of the screen children (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) as well as see if their personality was fitting with the characters, which as we know they did it wonderfully, since it is almost impossible to imagine that someone else interpreted.

Getting to Alfonso Cuarón, who directed El Prisionero de Azkaban, where the director tells that he asked the characters to write an essay and each one responded even as if they were the same person by making an exact representation of it.

In each of the films, their characters grew as the years went by, so the different directors had to play with the details of the book and how these actors went from being children to young people with the conflicts of each age while they faced the fight to defeat the unnameable, Voldemort.

As the conversation flowed, there were times when interesting details came to the fore, such as when Emma Watson confessed that she was overwhelmed with all the fame and even thought about leaving the franchise, or even when she admitted that she was always in love with Tom Felton. (Draco Malfoy), and how he got excited when they met on set.

Both deny that there has been anything between them, mainly because of the difference in ages, and comment that they are very fond of each other and are good friends.

We also look, as during it, a review is made of the actors who already had a name in the industry such as Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) and Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort ), as well as how his experience was, not only did he add credibility to the saga, but his influence was very positive in the growth as actors of the protagonists.

Especially speaking of who should never be named, Lord Voldemort, who was played great by Ralph Fiennes, who in this special tells us about the creation of his character with unpublished images of the recording process and how special it was for him to personify. to one of the greatest villains in history.

Precisely, the program honors those who died, including Alan Rickman and Richard Harris, the first Dumbledore who passed away after the filming of the ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ movie. The actors remember what they felt when working with several of them and pay tribute to all of them.

Noting that Rickman, they remembered him as never treating them like children, but always respecting them as actors: “He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously and I appreciated him very much,” says Emma Watson.