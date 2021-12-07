The new streaming platform HBO Max has published the first teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, an event that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in theaters. In the special, the actors who played the original trio of leads (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson) will join other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films on their trip back to Hogwarts for the first time since the franchise said goodbye to its loyal fans with the premiere of the eighth tape.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will a retrospective special which will tell the enchanting story of how the film was made through new in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey. The premiere will take place at midnight between New Years Eve and New Years, so it will become a perfect product to consume during Christmas.

While waiting for the premiere of Return to Hogwarts, viewers of HBO Max can enjoy from last November 29, Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament, a contest that also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone across four chapters. The contest presented by the emblematic Herren mirren Take on teams representing the various Hogwarts houses, starting with Gryffindor versus Hufflepuff. Hundreds of questions ask a single team that wins a coveted cup that lovers of the series’ books and movies will recognize. Notably known faces from the universe also appear here like Shirley Henderson, Tom Felton, Simon Fisher Becker, Pete Davidson, Jay Leno or Luke Youngblood.