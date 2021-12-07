The franchise Harry Potter is celebrating this year, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Warner already took the opportunity to return the young wizard’s first adventure to the big screen, announcing the special shortly after ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ that we can see next January 1 on HBO Max, and from which his first trailer.

Many returns

As expected, HBO Max has preferred to keep all the surprises for the moment, limiting itself to confirming once again the participation of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Chris Columbus.

The preview released by HBO Max also makes it clear that there will be many more participants, leaving the question of whether they will be announced as January 1 approaches or if they will prefer to wait for the public to discover it once ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ has already been released.

The premiere of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ fits very well within what appears to be an HBO Max policyWell, we could see previously the reunions of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ or that of ‘Friends’. It should work very well for them and I doubt that the one we are dealing with now is going to be the last.