If you are bored with retirement, you may be interested in this offer that offers you to charge some money for having a digital life similar to that of a teenager. Show those kids how it’s done and put something in your purse.

Being retired for some is the rest after a long working life. They deserve it and they know it, but it turns out that not everyone is comfortable. Some miss the busiest times and get bored or go out of their way to save everyone’s apples.

They can feel useless or end up shutting down, which we do not want to happen and it seems that the Money.co.uk company does not either. They have wondered if the life of a teenager could be suitable for the elderly and for that they are hiring them to do what their grandchildren would do.

We are not talking about partying until the late hours or making a bottle, it’s something more digital. There are a number of tests that volunteers are asked to take and then give feedback on them.

These daily chores that retirees are asked to spend some time with some of the most famous apps of the moment. They will be able to do them at any time of the day and thus their life is not very interrupted either.

After having made them, they have to express their opinion and rate the activities on a scale of 1 to 10. These are the things you should do each day:

Spend an hour a day watching TikTok . You also have to create three posts daily.

. You also have to create three posts daily. Share pictures of your food on Instagram .

. Watch an episode of a Netflix show . You will be given a selection of the most popular titles so that you have multiple choices.

. You will be given a selection of the most popular titles so that you have multiple choices. Play a video game every day . For this, the company will give the volunteers consoles and games such as Fortnite.

. For this, the company will give the volunteers consoles and games such as Fortnite. Create a Vlog (videoblog) where he tells each day how the experience seems to him.

For doing all this you will receive 500 pounds sterling, which in exchange would be 588.50 euros, per month. You will also get the console and the games they give you, not to mention that the monthly subscription to Netflix would pay for it.

If you are bored in retirement and want to try something new, you just have to fill in this form. The only downside is that you have to live in the UK, but if you’re there retired, it’s a perfect way to spend every day.