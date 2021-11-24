LaSalud.mx.- Worldwide, it is estimated that there are 19 million visually impaired children, within which 12 million are identified with refractive errors (myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism); these conditions are easy to diagnose and correct.

However, there are a wide variety of eye diseases that, if not detected in a timely manner, can cause permanent vision loss in the infant. Examples of these are congenital cataract, strabismus, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), congenital glaucoma, uveitis and retinoblastoma.

At present, it is known that the congenital cataract is responsible for leaving 200 thousand children without sight in the world. On the other hand, every year, retinopathy of prematurity impacts 50 thousand babies with permanent vision loss; in Mexico this disease has become the main cause of avoidable childhood blindness.

Although ophthalmological problems in childhood are a frequent reason for consultation in primary care, they usually go unnoticed by parents and teachers. It is estimated that 30% of school failure is related to visual abnormalities.

To help in the timely detection of visual disorders, the APEC Hospital de la Ceguera and Distroller produced the comic entitled “The Adventure of Atole”, with the intention of raising awareness among parents and Mexican children about the importance of eye care, especially of the little ones.

According to the doctor Valeria Sánchez-Huerta, general director of APEC Hospital de la Ceguera, the early detection of visual ailments is of vital importance for the individual and school development of children, “For this reason, it was thought of an educational tool that in a visual and entertaining way would serve to sensitize families about the relevance of going to eye examinations on a regular basis.“

He pointed out that since the child is born, the eye remains in constant development, for this reason the first seven years of life are elementary to discover abnormalities or conditions that, if left untreated, are highly likely to trigger irreversible sequelae.

Dr. Sánchez invited the general population and the pediatric medical community to download the comic for free through her website: www.apec.org.mx. In addition, he highlighted that APEC Hospital de la Ceguera has a Pediatric Retina Unit, the only one of its kind in Latin America, with cutting-edge technology for the diagnosis and medical and surgical treatment of different visual ailments.

