LaSalud.mx.- It is estimated that 50% of children who have lost their sight due to retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) live in Latin America. This shows an urgent need to have, in countries of the region, an effective ophthalmological care strategy in which ophthalmic screenings as part of clinical studies of neonates, mainly preterm infants.

ROP causes blood vessels to grow abnormally and randomly, which can cause the retina to detach from the eye and lead to blindness. In recent years, medical advances have allowed the survival of increasingly premature infants, but despite this an increase has been detected in the number of cases with severe forms of ROP that can lead to blindness.

The exact cause is unknownHowever, blood vessels are known to develop from the center of the baby’s retina at 16 weeks gestation, then branch outward and reach the edges of the retina at 8 months of pregnancy.

In this last phase, the growth of the retinal vessels can be altered, forming abnormal vessels that cause leaks and hemorrhages in the eyes. The worrying thing is that this disease has no symptoms, so it is important that parents of premature babies request an ophthalmological screen to detect any visual disease in time.

This condition affects babies born before the 31st week of pregnancy and weighing approximately 1,250 grams or less at birth. When the disease managed to progress due to the lack of timely diagnosis, the baby requires the exclusive attention of a specialist doctor.

Generally, searching for specialized care options for premature babies is a tiring and worry-filled journey. Some of the main hospitals that have a neonatal care area They are the Hospital de la Ceguera (APEC), the Hospital de Especialidades “Dr. Belisario Domínguez ”from the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Perinatology and the IMSS Gyneco-Pediatric Hospital, among others.

Although ROP can be stopped or partially reversed, the ideal is to treat it as soon as possible for a greater proportion of vision recovery, since waiting reduces the effectiveness of the treatment. Without attention, the disease usually progresses to cause scars that separate the retina from the rest of the eye, and this is irreversible.

Currently, laser surgery is the standard treatment that destroys the part of the eye tissue responsible for producing elevated levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and can be associated with significant complications such as myopia and pathological myopia. Despite this, there is an urgent need for options that treat this disease without destroying any retinal tissue.

