In 2021, eCommerce market revenue reached $ 21.116 million and the number of users is expected to rise to 77.9 million by 2025, data from Statista indicate. During the pandemic, the e-commerce However, the market for retail it has reacted very quickly and has entered digitization through strategies that improve the shopping experience and boost consumption.

In context, changes in consumer habits during Covid-19, the strengthening of digital channels and the decrease in purchasing power are some of the challenges that companies retail face.

The retailers still dominate shopping journeys, but need improvement to meet consumer purchasing demands

According to data from dunnhumby, a company specializing in customer data science retail, Mexico is the sixth most concerned country in the world about the pandemic; When visiting stores, 59 percent of those surveyed feel worried and 31 percent of consumers are afraid of being infected when shopping in stores, and thus, the consumer confidence; however, purchases in the retailers they continue to dominate, accounting for 62 percent of total shopping trips.

Data from “Future Shopper Report 2021” show that, 59.82 percent of the world’s shoppers are comfortable using digital technology in the aftermath of the pandemic. But this does not mean that they will stop buying at points of sale, since 64 percent of buyers prefer to buy with brands that have a presence both online and offline; Likewise, 54 percent expressed their mutual desire towards digital and physical communication of the brands.

However, physical communication at the points of sale must offer the user a shopping experience that is guided by excellence and surpasses the digital experience in terms of the sensory. In the case of Mexico, following the study, 89 percent of those surveyed said that retailers need to improve to meet their purchasing demands.

Strategies that improve the shopping experience and boost consumption

The introduction of disruptive technologies in the industry will influence the purchasing processes, from a functional perspective, they will satisfy the new needs of consumers, who demand more and more personalization and exclusivity.

In this sense, little by little technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality are beginning to make their way into the retailers, And of course, there are other more established ones, such as social networks or mobile applications.

According to Statitsa, the trends are towards the use of shopping experiences driven by Augmented Reality, retail technology, faster delivery, sustainability and smart buying.

For example, Chedraui adopted the use of advertising circuits in its points of sale, the Indoor Signage or multimedia digital signage, consisting of an installation of 25 screens in the 25 most important Chedraui stores that will reproduce more than 19 thousand videos a day.

In the 48 minutes that a shopper de Chedraui dedicated to purchasing, the new channel will offer more visibility, more impact of new brands and products. LThe screens will be strategically located on shelves to attract attention, influencing the purchase decision and therefore generate more conversion, since the consumer will not be able to avoid looking at the screens where they are offered an offer or a new product is presented.

The presence of these types of strategies are visible to the consumer, but there are others that go towards the design of the experience through psychology, as revealed by a study carried out by experts from the Bayes Business School of the City University of London .

The study findings, published in the Journal of Marketing, they say that it is enough to change the handlebar of the shopping cart to encourage the consumer to increase their purchases.

That is, the physical properties of shopping carts influence purchase and spending, the research concludes that shopping carts with parallel handles (such as walkers) activate the flexor muscles (biceps).

With the change in design and the repositioning of the shopping cart handles, the researchers say that sales could be boosted by 25 percent.

With the new strategies of the retailers, it is difficult for physical stores to disappear, as they are preparing to provide a superlative shopping experience and are applying strategies to encourage purchase.

Technology and innovation are an open window of opportunity for many retail stores and in Mexico they are already beginning to apply the strategies. Every day we see more projects from solution providers, with the aim of giving more value to the physical point of sale and improving the shopping experience.

