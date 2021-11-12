Thanks to the digitization that we are experiencing, the way in which the pharmaceutical industry has had to adapt is progressing every day with opportunities that arise to continue promoting the well-being of the health consumer.

One of these opportunities is definitely retail.

First of all, we must fully understand the concept, to adapt it to the

Pharma world.

What is retail?

This term refers to the retail or retail trade whose purpose is to sell a large stock to many customers.

It encompasses all types of sales, both offline and online, however, worldwide and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation was triggered, evolving almost everything to an online channel, this is very relevant for the industry, since the Having the appropriate channels and technology will allow us to meet demand and traffic with sophisticated logistics.

The challenge…

In Pharma, there are regulations that, for health reasons, must be taken into account for all types of sales, since many aspects are involved, from the way in which a product is displayed to how it is tasted.

On the other hand, there is the consumer because, in addition to being the most important part when selling a product, we must understand their behavior because they do not change from one brand to another easily and this is why their own doctors tell them. prescribe or by recommendations, so personalization will be the key piece to reach a specific population and that, then, can trigger recommendations and reach more consumers through a chain.

As members of the pharmaceutical sector, we must adjust to the times in which brands are promoted at the same time, since that alignment will also be a positioning opportunity.

Within all this, the strategies must be well thought out, using all the tools that provide specialization and stand out with a touch of innovation, since it is essential that good practices aligned with the health sector result in success in sales.

The most important thing to remember:

The solutions we provide for all services (especially in the case of online sales) are much more important than the sale of a product, which is why we must take advantage of the use of technology at a digital level to adequately reach our consumer. .

Finally, 3 keys are necessary to take advantage of our point of sale:

It is a fact that many steps are required, that is why retail represents a challenge that must be overcome, working in the existing areas of opportunity, generating alliances is another key to expanding the scope of a product, but Knowledge in Pharma is necessary, as well as updating in technology and sales channels.

Source:

NEO Marketing.