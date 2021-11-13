Prospective strategies

In a world facing a new normal, firms from all sectors refine their strategies to stay current in the market. In the case of retail, supermarkets and mass consumer companies have adapted their digital and physical sales channels in recent years, but in the future it is necessary to incorporate new trends, innovative operating models and more technology to guarantee good omnichannel. .

In Mexico, 50% of retail companies integrated digital channels since 2018, of these, 80% registered an increase of almost double in their sales since they implemented a digital channel, indicates the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

In that sense, Teamcore reveals that between In 2020 and so far in 2021, the growth of e-commerce in the retail sector grew 250%. However, more than 30% of the products not available in e-commerce, for example, are present on the shelves, where they will actually be searched and bought.

For this reason, the management of the omnichannel strategy is becoming more and more essential, whose challenge is to connect digital and physical stores to offer the customer the best shopping experience through the interaction of both spheres.

In the near future, companies have the challenge of adapting to new ways of doing business and in that sense, Supermar-Tech Latam 2021 represents an opportunity to learn about trends and guidelines to achieve an effective digital transformation.