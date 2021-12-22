The Matrix has you …

And there is no escape. Just take a look to see it. Matrix: Resurrections opens in a world where statistics conclude that the average user passes seven hours a day on the internet and in which each person will dedicate approximately 76,500 hours of their life, which is equivalent to almost nine years, to look at the screen of your cell phone . These numbers could increase dramatically if we consider that surveys carried out in countries such as the United Kingdom conclude that people check their mobile devices every twelve minutes . These figures show that beyond any simulation, be it from philosophy or science fiction, humanity is increasingly plunged into an alternate and intangible reality.

An incomprehensible existence that deprives us of our own life, but from which for some reason we are unable to disconnect. Perhaps Agent Smith was right: “as a species, human beings define their reality through suffering and misery. The perfect world was a dream that his primitive brain kept trying to wake up. That’s why the Matrix was redesigned for this. […]. Look out that window. You’ve had your time. The future is our world. The future is our time”.

On paper, this would be more than enough for Matrix: Resurrections to invite us to open our eyes.. But the reality is very different, the product of an alienation that largely falls on our technological obsession. One so profound that it has renewed the fear that our existence is, indeed, a simulation. A notion that goes beyond simple conspiracy theories, to the extent that personalities from the scientific and technological world such as Professor Nick Bostrom, the astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and the technological entrepreneur Elon musk (recently named Person of the Year by the magazine TIME) believe that there is a high possibility that we inhabit a virtual world. As if this were not enough, Bank of America analysis concludes that there is a 20% to 50% chance that we live in a simulated reality, arguing that “it is conceivable that, with advances in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and computational power, members of future civilizations decide to run a simulation on their ancestors ”.

More disturbing is the belief that this our simulation is close to over.. Either because the investigation has concluded, because we are only recreating past tragedies or because we are nothing more than a game that has lost its appeal. There are those who think that the latter could be the reason why the 21st century has been so disastrous for humanity, because users have grown tired of us and have chosen to add a bit of drama to make the experience more attractive. Something that goes from a direct attack on the global superpower to a pandemic that seems to have no end. This is what inevitability looks like. Smith would be proud.

It may seem cruel, but haven’t we done the same? After all, ending digital lives, which have gone from Tamagotchi to The Sims, has become as common a practice as burning an ant with a magnifying glass or depriving a fly of its wings so that it dies a slow death. It is even more bloody, since an internet search is enough to find hundreds of suggestions to do it. Each one more violent than the last.

Our hostile nature does not end here. Voices accused the Matrix of being the source of inspiration for Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold to commit the infamous Columbine massacre that killed twelve students. Let no one be surprised when Resurrections is singled out for this, when the truth is that with a 2021 that accumulates 638 shootings in the entire American union, with a balance of 482 dead and 1,927 injured, perhaps we should stop looking for culprits on the screen and begin to inquire into the mistakes that we have made as a society. And if our own species is unable to coexist in peace, it should come as no surprise that the entire planet is on the brink of collapse from the annihilation of its various ecosystems.

“When I tried to classify their species I realized that they are not actually mammals”, assures a hypnotic agent Smith. “All mammals on this planet instinctively develop a natural balance with the surrounding environment, but humans do not. They move to one area and multiply until they consume all the natural resources and the only way to survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet ”.

What is the Matrix: a series of brilliant reflections or little more than absurd beliefs? “Denial is the most predictable of all human responses,” the ever-refined architect would say. In a movie industry rife with sequels, reboots, and remakes, it’s easy to think of Resurrections as just another movie. But the truth is that in an increasingly decadent present time, the readings of this fourth installment could become decisive for us to finally open our eyes to reality. Ah, hope, “the human deception par excellence, at the same time the source of his greatest strength and his greatest weakness.” It may be so, but today more than ever the time has come to seek that existence that Neo promised us so much. That life in which everything is possible. Well said the Chosen One, “Where we go from there is a choice that I leave to you.”