Fans of the saga Matrix have had to wait no less than 19 years to return to the virtual world created by the wachowski sisters in 1999, and does so with social criticism and a certain point of parody of the current film industry

Lana Wachowski directs Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the saga that revolutionized the film industry and redefined an entire genre. The new film reunites the original stars with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity again.

In Matrix Resurrections, we return again to a world with two realities: one, everyday life; the other, the real world. Thomas Anderson is now a video game developer who became famous for creating the Matrix video game, which tells the events that occurred in the first three films, however he feels that something does not fit, to know if his reality is a physical or mental construction, to really know yourself.

Thomas Anderson will have to choose to return to follow the white rabbit, or in this case hacker Bugs played by Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) which has the mission of finding who freed her mind and sacrificed herself for humanity, and for this she is willing to take any risk to find the chosen one, assuming the role that Morpheus once had, played this time by Yahya Abdul- Mateen II (Aquaman).

Bugs (for Bugs Bunny) and Morpheus to free Thomas’ mind … Neo … will have to give him the choice if he stays in that reality or wants to return to the real world, because if Neo has learned something, it is that the choice, although it is a illusion, is still the only way out or into the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what to do. But what he doesn’t know yet is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and more dangerous than ever. Deja vu.

In this installment Carrie Anne Moss, they also return to their iconic roles, Trinity … or is it Tiffany, a suburban wife and mother of three with a soft spot for super-powered motorcycles ?, and Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) who takes up the The role of Niobe, now an old woman and a general who fought at the time for the survival of Zion and who now watches over the well-being of her people with a familiar fire in her eyes: despite a sense of disbelief and suspicious about Neo’s return.

But he is not the only character who returns to the franchise, the fearsome agent Smith does too, although with a different appearance, played this time by Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), who until he is awakened embodies the business partner of Thomas Anderson, a skilled and confident executive with a carefree charm, a captivating smile.

Neil Patrick Harris (How Did You Know Your Mother?) Plays The Analyst, Thomas’s therapist, who works closely with his patient to understand the meaning of his dreams and distinguish them from reality.

Lana Wachowski is directing the film from a script she has co-written with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, based on characters created by her and her sister Lilly.

The film at times borders on self-parody, giving explanations of how the film industry works today to justify itself, and even mentions Warner Bros as the studio that orders a new Matrix trilogy, and how is the development of new deliveries After almost 20 years since the last one, but apart from that, the choice also stands out, how important it is to choose who we want to be and in what world we want to live. In a time when people spend more time glued to the screen of a mobile phone than they have to look at the real world.

Visually it is spectacular and has good action and fight scenes that characterized the saga, although at times it can be a bit long.

Was it really necessary?

Well, as they mention in the same film, the tape is really not necessary and if it had an ending it is better to have left it where it was, if you want to return to the world of the Matrix this time I do not think it was so necessary to resurrect Neo and Trinity, and have approached more like the real world is 60 years after Neo’s loss, without Neo. Falling into the clichés of pulling nostalgia for fans using archive images from previous installments.

As for if anyone is concerned about how Neo and Trinity are resurrected for the movie, the story is well constructed and doesn’t sound as weird as it might sound. So on that side the fans can rest assured.

