The second and last trailer of Matrix: Resurrections makes a spoiler of the return of one of the classic villains of science fiction cinema. The Agent Smith, but played by another actor. But why did they decide to advance that important plot twist in the middle of the second trailer that, basically, everyone will see?

Matrix: Resurrections arrives on December 22 in cinemas around the world and continues the story of the saga, with the return of Neo and Trinity. Considering what happened in Matrix: Revolutions, the reappearance of some characters who were, in fact, dead, remains a mystery.

But the return of Agent Smith, this time played by Jonathan Groff It has left us all surprised. Why did you decide to spoil? There are several possibilities. It probably has to do with the fact that it was already one of the most popular theories about the new movie, and that it was semi-confirmed.

Maybe the studio’s marketing team found it to be a great way to get millions of people’s attention to go to the movies to see it. Another possibility is that it will be one of the first revelations made during Matrix: Resurrections, so it matters little “spoiling the surprise”, because in reality, it will not be.

But it is probably a form of get audiences to pay attention to a minor plot twist, to prepare one of the biggest surprises that will probably come with Matrix: Resurrections. There are so many theories out there. Since the true chosen one is Trinity and not Neo, that this is a new generation of the chosen one, as explained in previous films of the saga, or that, what everyone considered the “real world”, never was.

Either way, it is clear that Jonathan Groff He’s the new Agent Smith. Originally it would interpret it, again, Hugo Weaving, but due to scheduling problems it was impossible for it to be in Matrix: Resurrections. Few days left. It opens on December 22 in cinemas around the world.

Second trailer for ‘Matrix: Resurrections’