The premiere of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ has generated a wide variety of mixed opinions and reactions from fans, not so fans and casual viewers. An opportunistic sequel like the one that has been most tried to be seen as a kind of hack into the system, a “fresh and irreverent” (sic) work that challenges the current blockbuster model and criticizes franchisee activity and the reboot culture of which, like it or not, it is a part.

However, the reality is that, in addition to being another long nostalgic blockbuster aimed at the same viewers who recognize the iconography of the saga, this ‘Matrix 4’ includes its subtext about current cinema like an elephant in a china shop, trying of piling his discourse into a self-conscious meta-cinematic approach that it does not work in complicity with the viewer because it is neither sharp nor shiny, introducing obviousness that tries to make irony about the current film production as a dispatch film.





The first 30 minutes are original in their starting point, but also redundant, using the name ‘The Matrix’ every minute and trying very hard to make it seem like everything that had happened was part of Mr. Anderson’s imagination. Playing with the carrolliana idea of ​​Alice through the looking glass, using the song ‘White Rabbit’ by Jefferson Airplane to give more clues. However, in his meta-dialogues It does not cut short in literally telling the viewer that its director is doing the job out of obligationSome kind of apology in advance for the grotesque that comes next?

Literal background and in your face

‘Matrix 4’ also poses itself as a kind of a posteriori corrector of the previous ones. And although it is known that the sequels of the original were never up to the task, this new one completely forgets that the sci-fi theme of the original had some excuse to be able to make unreal action scenes, breaking the limits of physics and reduce the concept to a skeleton that lets its elaborate cinematic gonzo sequences breathe. An effectiveness based on its honest approach and free of prejudices, which seem to seek to complicate a posteriori two decades later.

Because ‘Matrix Resurrections’ plants its text on screen in orthopedic overlapping exhibition blocks that try to self-sabotage themselves with a supposed sarcasm about nostalgia, which, far from telling us that we had misunderstood everything, turns a page from the simplicity of the original proposal to cross more red and blue wires, offering heavy and implausible instruction manuals on rebuilding the Matrix and focuses on mythologizing, idealizing and clinging to the emotionality of a couple that was already forced and advantageous in their day.





In fact, there is a certain willingness to correct romantic tropes through a treatment of the Trinity character who plays against him. It seeks to give more importance to her now, to circulate the whole concept of the chosen one around her, but it is chosen to create a rescue subplot that does not stop perpetuating other tropes of damsel in distress at the same time, locking her in a familiar existence in the that the free and iconic character that she was becomes a victim, introducing the idea of ​​an oppressed woman that did not exist in an original that worked by itself.

From being ahead of your time to going with the flow





If anything the only problem was turning it into a romantic object in the first place, and far from recognizing that same stereotype, they implement it, trying to say that the core of the franchise is in that monogamous love that tries to resize Neo that does not stop playing with the romanticism of a relationship that no one ever believed, underestimating a character who, having a force for himself, now needs a meta validation that tries to rewrite out of time what they would have wanted him to be in his day.

On the other hand, the macho humor jokes of Neil Patrick Harris’ analyst, in addition to getting on a bandwagon of commercializing ideas assumed long ago by the viewer, breaking that idea of ​​a combative blockbuster that he wants to think to himself by falling into the same complacency that Marvel’s “girl power” stamp has a de-escalation of ingenuity until reaching the childish joke that desperately seeks to be an accomplice, turning out to be rather painful.

The idea that the film works as a breath of fresh air in the context of current blockbusters is more a wish underlined on paper that becomes a fallacy when the essence ends up being the repetition of the same greatest hits in the same position. Without hesitation in rescuing some characters from the previous ones, the footage of cameos, references, winks and constant repetitions (again) of many scenes from the first film plagued by way of exorcism, but without pertinent variation.

A stuffy sermon that doesn’t lead by example





Also, we find that Morpheus (Yahya Abdul Mateen) is back in a cyborg way, with the laziest and ugliest metallic scattering effect out there in the post-production room effects gallery, and Agent Smith (Jonathan Groff) was a younger version. It is revealing that both Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving are not in this new project.Since for one reason or another the new additions help to discredit that idea that the film acts against current nostalgia, why recover its figures and put alternatives or rebuild a new world without those equivalents that go nowhere?

And this is where the idea of ​​premiere troll, antidote to the prevailing nostalgia, collides with the reality that he is not able to string two scenes together without using footage from early films (Not in rear-projections that give it significance, but montage cuts of flashback resource that we criticize in others, and the real reflection that it leads to when interspersing previous scenes in is how current cinema has the ability to look worse in effects, design of production and photography, with all the advances that 22 years later pale against what 1999 offered us with a 60 million budget compared to the 150-170 estimated in this one.





It’s sad to see how a sequel to a classic that changed the cinema looks so fake and shot on TV sets, like an episode of ‘Sea Quest’ in its interior scenes, with slow motion used anachronistically (not the one in the action scenes you think) and with a staging that does not even try to reach the current premieres of its category at a minimum. A catalog of chroma and show typical of ‘Battlefield land’ (2000) that degrades a milestone of the genre to a direct sequel to expensive video.

A smart blockbuster who is never truly insightful

A missed opportunity to take advantage of the presence of a post ‘John Wick’ Keanu Reeves, much looser and lovelier than his stiff Neo from the previous ones. While the actor does not really know if he is doing ‘Bill and Ted 4’ and sometimes tics, his new Mr. Anderson pachón redeems something of the repellent choices of the film in other areas, although details like placing a rubber duck on his head play with the conscious meme and they are the (umpteenth) proof that the film is a commercial operation like the most and its supposed subversion is idealized.

Because if, ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ seeks to be an iconoclastic piece, reflecting his own legacy as a collage to try to reflect the inconsistency of the sequel concept, as Wes Craven and Kevin Smith did in ‘Wes Craven’s New Nightmare’ (1994) and ‘Jay and Silent Bob: The Reboot’ (2019) respectively, but he doesn’t offer a commentary that gets out of his own self-contemplation and turns out another long, slow, boring, conversational, emotionless and unexciting premiere that will be forgotten in two weeks.





‘Matrix Resurrections’ wants to be a meta, smartass and revisionist blockbusterBut his analysis of the current franchise epidemic plaguing Hollywood is as sharp as a tweet zasquita. We could say that the intention is what counts, but despite the complicated emotional moment that the film comes out of, Lana Wachowski doesn’t lead by example and it is covered in its own mythology renewed with nostalgia for what could have been and is not, falling into the worst defect of the current great premieres: that it never ends.