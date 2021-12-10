This morning we were able to enjoy one of the most important events in the video game industry: The Game Awards, presented by the classic Geoff Kieghley. Among many surprises (like the announcement of the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 or the spectacular gameplay of Hellblade 2), there has also been room for more humble announcements. For example, Star Trek: Resurgence shown in its first trailer, presenting what the adventure will bring us in 2022.

The trailer is now available to view on the studio’s official YouTube channel, called Dramatic Labs, made up of ex-members of Telltale Games (creators of The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us or Batman games). With the control of two characters, we must avoid a war at the galactic level using the typical decision mechanics that the old Telltale titles displayed.

For fans of the classic science fiction franchise, this announcement will have made them very happy, and this title promises to give us an interesting story, where we will see old acquaintances, while new characters will make an appearance. We will have to wait for some time in 2022 to be able to enjoy the game in all its fullness.