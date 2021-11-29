Nov 28, 2021 at 21:57 CET



The result of the Gordo de la Primitiva today, Sunday, November 28, 2021 is: 13, 16, 27, 32 and 34, the key number being 7.

If after checking your ticket you have not had luck, you can try again next Sunday since Loterías y Apuestas del Estado also celebrates draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva.

The El Gordo de la Primitiva draw is held exclusively on Sundays. It consists of selecting 5 numbers from a table of 54 (numbers from 1 to 54). The amount of each bet is 1.50 euros.

What are the prizes?

In El Gordo de la Primitiva, 55% of the proceeds are allocated to prizes, distributed among the following prize categories: