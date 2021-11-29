The result of the Gordo de la Primitiva today, Sunday, November 28, 2021 is: 13, 16, 27, 32 and 34, the key number being 7.
If after checking your ticket you have not had luck, you can try again next Sunday since Loterías y Apuestas del Estado also celebrates draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva.
The El Gordo de la Primitiva draw is held exclusively on Sundays. It consists of selecting 5 numbers from a table of 54 (numbers from 1 to 54). The amount of each bet is 1.50 euros.
What are the prizes?
In El Gordo de la Primitiva, 55% of the proceeds are allocated to prizes, distributed among the following prize categories:
- 1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund
- 2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund
- 4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund
- 6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched and the refund
- 8th category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- Refund: if the number for this award matches the one on our ticket