This opens the debate on the effectiveness of vaccines and if this measure alone is sufficient to control the disease.

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and sparking debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to control the disease. COVID-19.

Europe accounts for more than half of the world’s average 7-day infections and about half of the latest deaths, according to a tally of Reuters. These are the highest levels since April last year, when the virus swept through Italy for the first time.

The latest World Health Organization report for the week through November 7 showed that Europe, including Russia, was the only region to see an increase in cases, 7%, while other areas reported stable declines or trends. .

Similarly, it reported a 10% increase in deaths, while other regions reported decreases.

Faced with these numbers, virologists and public health experts told Reuters That may be the result of a combination of low vaccination in parts, declining immunity among early inoculates, and mask complacency and distancing as governments relaxed restrictions during the boreal summer.

“If there’s one thing to learn from this, it’s not to take your eyes off the ball,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick School of Medicine in the UK.