After at least 90,000 restaurants in the country closed due to the hit caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is estimated that the complete recovery of the establishments that survived will take place until 2025, with annual growth from 14.9% to 15.2% , according to Simplot, a company dedicated to the distribution of frozen foods.

“After having lost half of their transactions, we expect a recovery of full service restaurants until 2025 with annual growths similar to those of fast food, 14.9% to 15.2%, we are saying that both are going to grow almost at the same rate. level ”, explained Pedro Ibáñez, commercial director of Simplot, in a press conference.

Although he acknowledged that the Mexican market suffered from 26 million annual transactions to 14 million, with around 15% of points of sale closed, he reiterated that prepandemic levels will not be reached in 2021 or 2022, except in some specific channels .

“Inflation and steep decline in 2020 will be similar for both channels, restaurants and home delivery. There are new variables at stake such as capacity, openings, something that was not taken into account before and had to be incorporated ”, added Ibáñez.

Trends of food service

Simplot carried out an analysis of 1 million menus in the world and in Mexico a sample of 8,500 was studied, where the growth in the adoption of fast food stands out.

40% of fast food menus continue to be North American, but in restaurants of full service they only represented 7%.

“Given the demographic changes and driven by the pandemic, we are going to see growth due to technology with companies from food service; From the consumer point of view, we are seeing that they are looking for new flavors and we expect a resurgence of certain types of Mexican food, even in fast food chains and the third is the growth of homemade food from scratch or scratch and it is something that began in the pandemic, “added Ibáñez.

The expert explained that other trends in the food service that will gain strength in the next four years highlights the demand by Mexicans for healthier menus, such as those based on plants and organic foods.

“For all that we live there will be a requirement from the consumer about higher quality food; they are going to be more and more important in the selection of restaurants and with the trend of naturalness for the Mexican industry there will be a growing importance in terms of food of natural and fresh origin ”.

Among the foods that are expected to grow, the Asian and Mexican stands out, with the adoption of local Mexican flavors and ingredients, while the Italian has not had the growth it had from 2010 to 2015.

“Another trend that we will see in the restaurants of fast food in the country are plant-based meals, not only in hamburgers that have a low adoption at the moment, but that are beginning to resurface, and we will see new categories of plant base within fast foods, from replacing fish made with vegetable proteins, dairy replacements and even eggs ”.

Similarly, dark kitchens They will continue to gain strength in Mexico and the world, globally the size of the global ghost kitchen market was valued at more than 40,000 million US dollars in 2019 and is expected to grow in the future, according to Statista estimates.

“The dark kitchens They are here to stay and we are going to see more of this channel and this is important because the food delivery It has a very positive scenario because the consumer demands it and it is highly profitable for the channel ”, concluded the manager.

