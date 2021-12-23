Everything is content and since you can tell absolutely everything through social networks, the story of how the owner of a influencer bitch He has ended up eating in the street because his pet was prevented from entering the premises, it is a guideline to talk about other cases, in which dogs have ended up becoming victims of commercial spaces or brands, which are not prepared for the new reality that the consumer lives .

We are talking about an industry of dogs and pets, which has begun to emerge in the market, but which brands have been reluctant to accept, with conditioned spaces to receive them and protocols to give them attention.

Being an influencer bitch is not enough

It’s Pug Bertha She is an influencer dog who has more than 170 thousand followers on her TikTok account and almost 10 thousand followers on her Instagram profile, which consolidates her value in social networks, only that in commercial premises they have not been able to appreciate the recognition with which account in digital media.

One of the latest stories published by Bertha’s owner shows how she ends up consuming her food on the outside stairs of the establishment and regrets not being able to enter the place with her pet.

The video with about 300 thousand views on TikTok serves as a sentence, says Bertha’s owner, for all the places that do not accept pets inside.

The bad anecdote that Bertha lived, who even has an online store, is a reference to the great debt that the market has with the new trends that consumers follow, who are increasingly accompanied by petinfluencers or pets, what that has triggered new consumer habits.

