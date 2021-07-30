President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that given the problem of insecurity that exists in Mexico, it is necessary to have the support of the armed forces with which they have worked to defend and respect the lives of all and be part of their mystique.

In a press conference from Culiacán, Sinaloa, the chief executive stated that he will never give the order to repress or massacre Mexicans as other governments with fascist and authoritarian overtones favored in the past.

“How can we not lean on the problem of insecurity and violence in the armed forces? If the government that I represent were thinking of repression and torture, of war, of ‘kill them hot’, of massacres, then there would be concern, but no, we will always respect everyone’s life.

“This mystique is in the armed forces, much progress is being made in that regard,” said the federal president.

The President of the Republic defended his proposal that the National Guard be an armed wing of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) under the argument that it cannot be put at risk of falling into corruption and politicking.

Facing the second part of his six-year term, the head of the federal Executive stated that his administration will strengthen the delivery of welfare support as an alternative to combat the causes that generate violence.

In that sense, he affirmed that the results permeate by stating that crimes under federal and common law have dropped.

“There is a decrease even in homicides, there is a decrease, small but there is a decrease,” he said.

In this sense, the federal president affirmed that there is no risk that whoever comes to the government in 2024 will throw the Army into the streets to repress since during his mandate he has managed to convince the citizens that they are the only way to guarantee the peace of Mexico.

