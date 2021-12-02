Although numerically it seems to be going well, the launch of Battlefield 2042 It has not gone as DICE, much less Electronic Arts, they wanted. And it is that the new installment of the war action franchise has come with a multitude of technical problems that require an urgent solution. Meanwhile, the Swedish company DICE has started a series of domino effects that has ended up causing a radical change at the top of the company. In that sense, we have now learned that Respawn’s Vince Zampella Takes Over the Battlefield Saga Following the Chaotic Launch of Battlefield 2042. And this is not the only change that will affect one of the big EA licenses.

Just like Explain the Gamespot portal, DICE’s general manager, Oskar Gabrielson, has left the company, leaving Zampella in a position that the aforementioned medium defines as “Chief general” from the Battlefield saga. In parallel, Halo designer Marcus Letho, formerly of Bungie, is building a new development team in Seattle that will be dedicated to adding more narrative to the Battlefield universe in a restructuring of the franchise, which seems to be looking for a new life with all these changes. In fact, the most important change is the one that places Ripple Effect, developer of Battlefield 2042 Portal mode, creating a new Battlefield experience framed in the universe of 2042.

Battlefield 2042 achieves the most negative record in the series

As it is, DICE seems to be taking a temporary step back in the Battlefield saga as Vince Zampella and his team try to fix the 2042 problems and they find the new narrative approach that EA seems to be looking for for the saga. Not in vain will not be one, but two studies commissioned to develop new experiences of the saga of first-person shooter that has marked an entire generation and that now seems to be on the way to a radical change.