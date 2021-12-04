Respawn will remove Titanfall from all stores: What will happen to the franchise in the future?

Respawn will withdraw Titanfall from all digital stores due to the high presence of hackers on the servers and the low number of users. Know the details in this note!

Respawn Entertainment announced that it will discontinue Titanfall, one of the most original FPS of recent years, and the kick-off for the universe of Apex legends. As of March 1, 2022, the company indicated that it will not be available in any digital store.

Titanfall is removed from stores

Through your official account Twitter, Respawn Entertainment announced the withdrawal of the exclusive FPS of Microsoft. The reason? A relentless fight against hackers who simply ruined the multiplayer experience to the point where hardly anyone plays today Titanfall. Let’s remember that it is a video game focused on multiplayer, where it even presents a kind of cooperative campaign to learn the basics of the gameplay.

The withdrawal of Titanfall of all the stores will not influence the wonderful Titanfall 2 which, by the way, has one of the best campaigns ever seen in a science fiction FPS, with a multiplayer that has been polished over the years. Nor will it affect Apex legends, the Battle royale free set in the universe of Titanfall.

The universe of the mecha will still live

“Rest assured that Titanfall is at the core of Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue.” explained Respawn Entertainment. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a star in the north for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn. ” added the study. With the sad news of the retirement of Titanfall Of all the stores, it seems that the developer is interested in expanding the universe in the future, although we do not know in what way.

Few months ago, Mohammad alavi, creative director of Respawn, stated that the study is “Developing a new single-player adventure” and opened a search for personnel for a project that was in its infancy. Remember that Respawn He was also responsible for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, so your future may be heading towards mechas, lightsabers, or any other unknown IP.

