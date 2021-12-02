One of the most iconic games of the Xbox One generation, such as the original Titanfall, released in 2014, is about to end its life cycle. Recently, Respawn has published a statement in which it informs that will immediately remove Titanfall from sale, including Xbox and EA Play, but promises that “The universe will continue”, unaffected by the sequel Titanfall 2.

Through its official Twitter account, the game developers Respawn Entertainment, have unfortunately announced that the original game Titanfall ends its life cycle, being immediately withdrawn from sale to the public. Furthermore, they added that in services such as EA Play and Xbox Game Pass it will be withdrawn on March 1, 2022, although the servers will remain active for all those who want to continue playing the title.

Respawn removes Titanfall from sale, but promises “The universe will continue”

Titanfall fans ask for a new game in the Saga

As we can see in the tweet, the message of the study expresses the following (translated and summarized): “Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It’s a game that showcased the studio’s ambitions when it was first released over 7 years ago and remains a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games. Rest assured that Titanfall is central to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, as well as in the future. This franchise is the star of the North for the caliber of experiences that we will continue to create here at Respawn. “

Undoubtedly, news that transcends and is hard for a team that has been involved in quite a few controversies of hackers and data theft in recent times, but that has tried to get ahead in spite of everything. With rumors a few months ago of a possible Titanfall 3, the studio will have to innovate and follow the line of an upcoming release, if you hope to continue to keep the flame burning for your players.

