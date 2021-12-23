Great news for the entire Apex Legends community of players is that the server problems of Respawn Entertainment’s beloved battle royale video game have been a hot topic in recent seasons.

Something that we find quite striking is that, general server instability and outages have been combined with players with a large number of high ping players ‘ruining’ the leaderboard, making it difficult to queue at times.

We should mention that, this issue is especially prevalent as you move up the ranks of the Apex Games. However, Respawn is looking for solutions to Apex Legends server problems, primarily focusing on keeping all players pinging low.

“We are investigating ways to ensure competitive integrity at the highest rank in Apex Legends, including working to improve network code when fighting a player with a poor server connection,” Respawn said in a December 22 tweet. .

High ping gives some players an edge in Apex Legends, which may seem counterintuitive. However, it can make it harder to hit in shootouts, so as long as you make up for the lag, you can make it work.

One of the solutions Apex Legends developers are considering is adding a “soft region lock” to high-level players. This would force players to go to their closest server, rather than choosing which region to queue in.

In a two-week region lock experiment for players ranked Master and Predator, “most regions regained a portion of their native players” rather than playing on a higher ping server.

However, gamers are concerned about the number of cheaters on smaller servers. Apex Legends pros have raised concerns about playing on the less populated servers due to the number of cheaters, which in turn pushes them to play high ping.