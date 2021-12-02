The latest news was far from hopeful. Respawn, which is focused on Apex Legends, introduced us in the last decade two high-end shooters thanks to the Titanfall saga. However, the first game was barely being supervised by the studio, so an outcome like this was well within the scope.

The developer has announced that the first Titanfall will be removed immediately from digital stores. Starting today, December 1, the game can no longer be purchased in this format and will be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022.

Pilots,

Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn. It’s a game that showcased the studio’s ambitions when it was first released over 7 years ago and remains a beacon of innovation that we strive to achieve in all of our games.

We have made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall as of today and will withdraw it from subscription services on March 1, 2022. However, we will keep the servers online for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who are still playing. They own the game and are looking for a game.

Rest assured that Titanfall is central to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a North Star for the caliber of

experiences that we will continue to create here at Respawn.

Thanks from all the Respawn team

Therefore, the only way to get the game from now on will be via physical format. It won’t be until next year when will disappear from Xbox Game Pass and EA Play, platforms that Titanfall is currently on. The good news is that we can continue to play games with other players for a while longer with the servers being active.

The situation of Titanfall in recent years was not at all favorable. The servers were the target of numerous hacker attacks and the community pleas for these problems to be solved they were constant.