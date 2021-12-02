“Titanfall is part of our DNA“says the latest ad for Respawn Entertainment, before revealing that they are getting a heavy load. Titanfall 1, the studio’s first game, will be withdrawn from sale today and will disappear from the subscription services on March 1, 2022. It’s the inevitable end to the game that gave players hours of robot action, a multiplayer experiment that began cutting out parts of itself in just a few months. after launch.

“We have made the decision to discontinue new game sales Original titanfall starting today and will remove the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022“reads the post.”However, we will keep the servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to participate in a match.“.

Titanfall has had a difficult recent history. It arrived on Steam late last year, but is not playable in a borderline state. Bugs were preventing players from connecting to servers, and those who did manage to connect were typically encountered by hackers exploiting vulnerabilities in the game’s old multiplayer code.

Titanfall 1, and the modern derivative Apex legends, have also experienced regular DDOS attacks. In April, Respawn tweeted that “help will arrive as soon as possible“To deal with the attacks, but nothing materialized. At the time of writing, Titanfall has reviews.”Mostly negative“on Steam.