Apple fixes iOS 14.7 bugs

Although iOS 14.7 was in beta for two months, in the week since its launch there have been some important bugs pending to be resolved. One of the most talked about has undoubtedly been the related to Apple Watch, which prevented unlocking automatically when the iPhone was unlocked and which gave problems in those iPhones that have Touch ID. This is why Apple has released this update with build number 18G82. And that, as we have commented previously, we are not facing a simple beta but it is a final version open to all users who want to install it through the usual channels, although as always it may take a little longer.

It should also be taken into account that the previous one was a version that was released to the public to give compatibility to the new ones. MagSafe batteries with iPhone 12. Throughout this week in the different first impressions that have been carried out, many users have reported some bugs when using this new external battery. To this is also added the error in the integration of the iPhone and the iPad that has been reported through a support document.

As we say, the most notorious failure has been to make it impossible to unlock the Apple Watch linked to an iPhone through Touch ID. Apple promised last week to fix it and in the end it has ended up delivering. In the release notes, you will find the following explanation from the company itself:

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Nothing is mentioned about the errors in the iPad, but it is understood that they would also have a failure that will surely be known in the next few hours, since otherwise it would be strange that the company has also launched the tablet version. It will also be necessary to see finally this ends up being one of the latest versions of iOS 14 or we have a 14.7.2 or 14.8, since everything will depend at the end of the bugs or vulnerabilities that are detected in these months prior to the launch of iOS 15 and company scheduled for the month of September.