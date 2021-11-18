It has been collected for thousands of years, and in the 1990s it was an endangered job. But now resin is reborn as a biodegradable alternative to petroleum.

We have seen it on other occasions: the technology evolution makes materials and crafts almost discarded, suddenly become a bet for the future.

It is something similar to what has happened with the Python programming language, created in the 90s and for years relegated to the background, which today has become the most requested in the world, because it is ideal for developing artificial intelligence applications. .

Translating this idea to the world real, have the resin: a product that almost disappeared commercially 30 years ago, but now new technologies allow it to be used as a biodegradable substitute for oil for the creation of ecological plastics, and other materials.

Rosin, a natural substance extracted from resin, is used in the manufacture of printing inks, in the finishing of paper, synthetic rubber, in adhesives, gum base to make chewing gum, beverages, depilatory products, soaps, paints, etc.

But as we say, the current interest resides in the new technologies developed for replace oil with resin and create materials like biodegradable plastic. To the point that even the BBC calls it “the new liquid gold“.

As Andrea Núñez-Torrón tells us in Business Insider, Spain is the only country in Europe where resin is obtained industrially.

Castilla-León concentrates 93% of the resin produced in the country, almost all in the provinces of Segovia, Soria, Ávila and Valladolid.

Here they were collected 12,200 tons of resin in 2018, according to National Association of Resiners. A far cry from the 55,000 tonnes in 1961, but production has increased markedly in recent years.

These are the 5 cheapest electric scooters of the moment, scooters that, for less than 200 euros, are great means of transport in cities.

Resin is of strategic interest not only for the value of the product, but also for the benefits of the forest to the rural populations of emptied Spain, and to the modern vision of the circular economy.

Current resin extraction techniques do not harm the tree, which lives more than one hundred years, in a sustainable infinite circle already practiced by the resin producers of Castilla y León.

It is not about planting trees anywhere and obtaining resin. Are the resin pines those that produce the highest quality resin, and in greater quantity. They only occur in specific climates such as the Castilian plateau, and it takes 50 years for them to grow before they can be exploited.

As it explains Nius Diary, the pines are allowed to grow at their own pace, until they are 25 years old. Between the ages of 25 and 50, they undergo silvicultural treatments and pruning to prepare them for extraction.

The resin is extracted from trees that are between 50 and 75 years old, and the process is reduced until 100 years, which is when they are cut, to start the cycle again.

Hyperion is the tallest tree in the world. It exceeds 115 meters in height and is more than 600 years old, but very few people know where it is. Its exact location is a secret.

A process that in Castilla y León passed from parent to child over generations of resin producers, since the technology used, due to the very nature of the material, is almost entirely manual.

According to Guillermo Arranz, a resin producer interviewed by the BBC, about 6,000 pines are needed to live on resin. From each of them is extracted between 3 and 4 Kilos of resin per season, and you have to review them, one by one, every 15 days.

Many fear that the end of oil will mean layoffs and job losses. But as we see, the new energies and the new circular and sustainable economy have the potential to generate new job demand, and revitalize rural areas and pine forests that provide many environmental benefits, beyond the product itself.