TikTok continues to gain popularity with users of social networks, but all this is due to the recreational, educational or complaint content that we can find on this digital platform.

This platform has been flooded in recent months with complaints or complaints from people against a brand, company or public person, since users see this route as the best way for the digital pulse support them and their complaints are dealt with by those responsible or authorities in a fast way.

On this occasion, a Walmart worker In the United States, he transcends the social network by appearing in a video where he surprises everyone by quitting the retail store from a store megaphone and saying “Walmart doesn’t deserve them, I’m quitting.”

“Attention customers and colleagues at Walmart, my name is Beth from the Electronics section. I worked for almost 5 years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and poorly paid, ”says the woman who adds that she works in the electronics department.

Likewise, it is possible to hear in the recording that the support policy of the largest retailer in the United States does not work and “we are mistreated by the management and its customers very unfairly. When we have a problem they constantly tell us that we are replaceable ”.

The young employee also denounces that Walmart does not deal well with its workers who are already in an advanced age. “For Gerardo, our floor manager, you are a pervert. Greta and Kathy, a pair of scoundrels, who treat their workers very rudely. I hope they are not like that with their own families. End to this company party ”, he adds.

Before ending his speech, he warned his other colleagues, “Paty and Chardel and good workers, Walmart does not deserve them.”

TikTok users support the employee

Social networks are the perfect place for many complaints to reach the digital pulse. As an example, this recording that reached TikTok and already has 46 thousand reproductions and a large number of supportive comments.

“If we all did the same, we would not allow these abuses,” reads one of the comments.

“Congratulations, surely that night was the best you slept,” writes another user of the digital platform about the video. And so another number of comments supporting the employee for her brave feat.

Capturing the digital pulse is always the goal of this type of content that is uploaded on social networks. Since by creating a viral complaint and with many people supporting, it is easier that with the support of public opinion, a narrative can be created against a brand or public person.

Social networks as a means of exposing brands

It is not the first video of this style to circulate on social networks and against Walmart. Since, on October 30, 2020, another woman identified as Shana Ragland posted a video on Twitter that also went viral after resigning from her position at a Walmart in Texas, United States.

But this bad exposure can be had by all brands on social networks, a place where consumers see it as a free place to comment on bad service, bad products, or in this case the mistreatment of their employees and customers.

Social networks are a window where brands and consumers can coexist more closely. That is why most users decide to use digital platforms as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Facebook to complain about a brand and even alert other people to how bad that company is doing.

