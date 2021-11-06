Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City released a new trailer loaded with action and horror moments that remind us of video games.

They are two minutes with small glimpses of the characters of Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy exploring the iconic locations of the saga and surviving the horrors that haunted us in the first video games, such as zombie dogs, lickers and other T-virus mutations. One of the scenes that stands out the most in the trailer presents us with an orphanage in Raccoon City in which we will presumably learn a little more about Chris and Claire’s past.

Director of Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, Johannes Roberts, I declare that “We have an opening moment, set 10 or 15 years before the movie starts. We are at the Raccoon City orphanage, which is from the second of the game. We meet young Chris and Claire Redfield, and meet Lisa Trevor. We feel that something is very wrong here ”.

Umbrella Corporation, T-virus and a group of heroes with familiar faces

The film is about the Umbrella Corporation’s exodus from the small town of Raccoon City, an event that caused quite a bit of trouble and left her “Turned into a paramo with a great evil brewing under the surface”. For those who played the first video game, they know that the evil mentioned by the film’s producers is nothing less than the T-virus, and the only way to deal with it is with the heroes Leon, Chris, Claire and Jill. “When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must collaborate to discover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night” said Sony about the movie of Resident Evil.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City It will premiere at the end of November in the United States, while in Argentina it will hit theaters in early December.

