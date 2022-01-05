2021 has been a year of many delays in games that we have been looking forward to for a long time, but the global consequences left by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus are still very much in force, and obviously, the development of video games has been affected (luckily, not as much as in other industries). But even so, we have had real gems that have enlivened us a really hard year. There have been many titles that have been discussed to win the GOTY award, but, for example, Resident Evil Village wins “Game of the Year” on Steam, awards voted entirely by the community.

The results of this awards gala can be seen in the Steam official website, where in addition to seeing the winner of “Game of the Year”, we can see the different categories and their winners, such as “Best Soundtrack” for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or “Outstanding Visual Style” for Forza Horizon 5.

Capcom’s action / horror adventure starring Ethan Winters has been the winner of this awards gala, and it is not for less, since The game has been a complete success, both in reviews and sales, although many users have made clear their dissatisfaction with this approach to “pure action”Leaving aside the terror that Resident Evil 7 presented. Even with this change, Capcom’s work is worth playing, as it is fun from start to finish.