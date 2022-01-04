2021 is over and it’s time to take stock of the year. Many video games have been released, so different platforms and media have proposed to crown the best titles of the year. From VidaExtra we have also wanted to do it and even you have been able to make your votes.
In this case we have Steam, Valve’s platform and the great dominator of the PC market. Millions of gamers gather every day to enjoy their favorite titles, recently breaking the record for simultaneous users. Therefore, here we have the result of their votes, with Resident Evil 8: Village rising once again as the best game of last year.
Game of the year
- Valheim
- New World
- Resident Evil 8: Village (winner)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Sniper Elite VR
- Cooking Simulator VR (winner)
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect you to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
With love and dedication
- DOTA 2
- Rust
- Terraria (winner)
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex legends
Better with friends
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two (winner)
- Crab Game
Exceptional visual style
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmares 2
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5 (winner)
Most innovative gameplay
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minutes
- Deathloop (winner)
- Moncage
- Loop Hero
Better game than worse you are given
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (winner)
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best soundtrack
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (winner)
- NieR Replicant
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Excellent game rich in stories
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Resident Evil 8: Village
- Days gone
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 (winner)
Sit back and relax
- Unpacking
- Potion craft
- Townscaper
- Dorf Romantik
- Farming Simulator 22 (winner)
On the other hand, you can also check the list of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, also with Lady Dimitrescu as overall winner. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated moments of the year was The Game Awards 2021, which raised It Takes Two to the top.