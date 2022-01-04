2021 is over and it’s time to take stock of the year. Many video games have been released, so different platforms and media have proposed to crown the best titles of the year. From VidaExtra we have also wanted to do it and even you have been able to make your votes.

In this case we have Steam, Valve’s platform and the great dominator of the PC market. Millions of gamers gather every day to enjoy their favorite titles, recently breaking the record for simultaneous users. Therefore, here we have the result of their votes, with Resident Evil 8: Village rising once again as the best game of last year.

Game of the year

Valheim

New World

Resident Evil 8: Village (winner)

Cyberpunk 2077

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR (winner)

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect you to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

With love and dedication

DOTA 2

Rust

Terraria (winner)

No Man’s Sky

Apex legends

Better with friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two (winner)

Crab Game

Exceptional visual style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares 2

Bright Memory: Infinite

Forza Horizon 5 (winner)

Most innovative gameplay

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Deathloop (winner)

Moncage

Loop Hero

Better game than worse you are given

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (winner)

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (winner)

NieR Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear: Strive

Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Excellent game rich in stories

Life is Strange: True Colors

Resident Evil 8: Village

Days gone

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 (winner)

Sit back and relax

Unpacking

Potion craft

Townscaper

Dorf Romantik

Farming Simulator 22 (winner)

On the other hand, you can also check the list of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, also with Lady Dimitrescu as overall winner. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated moments of the year was The Game Awards 2021, which raised It Takes Two to the top.