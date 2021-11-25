In the absence of The Game Awards 2021, we can always take a look at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. One of the most relevant awards for the industry throughout the year, which this time has celebrated its 39th edition.

In addition, to round off the play, the organization has created two extra categories on the occasion of the 50 years of video game history, crowning the best hardware in history and the best title in history. A really difficult battle to decide.

Among the works nominated for best game of the year we find the same six as for the Geoff Keighley gala, but adding four more works, until completing a total of ten. Here is the complete list of winners:

Better audio

Best argument

Best multiplayer

Better visual design

Genesis noir

Hitman 3

Little Nightmares 2

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (winner)

The Artful Escape

Better expansion

Best Mobile Game

Better hardware

Best indie

Bonfire peaks

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Death’s door (winner)

Old world

Saber

Wildermyth

Best study

Arkane

Capcom (winner)

Double Fine

Draknek & Friends

Housemarque

IO Interactive

Best performance

Ellijah Wood – Nick Johnsmith in Psychonauts 2

Erika Mori – Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

Jason E. Kelley – Colt in Deathloop

Jennifer Hale – Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village (winner)

Ozioma Akagha – Julianna in Deathloop

Discovery of the year

Better community

Best PC Game

Best PlayStation Game

Best Xbox Game

Best Nintendo Game

Best Active Game

Most anticipated game

Critics Award

Best game of the year

Deathloop

Hitman 3

It Takes Two

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village (winner)

The Forgotten City

Wildermyth

Best hardware ever

Wii

PS4

Nintendo DS

Atari 2600

Pc (winner)

Game Boy Advance

Sega saturn

Game Cube

Game boy

ZX Spectrum

NES

Xbox 360

Commodore 64

Nintendo 64

Friend 500

PS2

Dreamcast

PS1

Sega Mega Drive

SNES