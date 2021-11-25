In the absence of The Game Awards 2021, we can always take a look at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. One of the most relevant awards for the industry throughout the year, which this time has celebrated its 39th edition.

In addition, to round off the play, the organization has created two extra categories on the occasion of the 50 years of video game history, crowning the best hardware in history and the best title in history. A really difficult battle to decide.

Among the works nominated for best game of the year we find the same six as for the Geoff Keighley gala, but adding four more works, until completing a total of ten. Here is the complete list of winners:

Better audio

Best argument

Best multiplayer

Better visual design

  • Genesis noir
  • Hitman 3
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (winner)
  • The Artful Escape

Better expansion

Best Mobile Game

Better hardware

Best indie

  • Bonfire peaks
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Death’s door (winner)
  • Old world
  • Saber
  • Wildermyth

Best study

  • Arkane
  • Capcom (winner)
  • Double Fine
  • Draknek & Friends
  • Housemarque
  • IO Interactive
Best performance

  • Ellijah Wood – Nick Johnsmith in Psychonauts 2
  • Erika Mori – Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Jason E. Kelley – Colt in Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale – Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village (winner)
  • Ozioma Akagha – Julianna in Deathloop

Discovery of the year

Better community

Best PC Game

Best PlayStation Game

Best Xbox Game

Best Nintendo Game

Best Active Game

Most anticipated game

Critics Award

Best game of the year

  • Deathloop
  • Hitman 3
  • It Takes Two
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village (winner)
  • The Forgotten City
  • Wildermyth

Best hardware ever

  • Wii
  • PS4
  • Nintendo DS
  • Atari 2600
  • Pc (winner)
  • Game Boy Advance
  • Sega saturn
  • Game Cube
  • Game boy
  • ZX Spectrum
  • NES
  • Xbox 360
  • Commodore 64
  • Nintendo 64
  • Friend 500
  • PS2
  • Dreamcast
  • PS1
  • Sega Mega Drive
  • SNES

Best video game of all time