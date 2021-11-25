In the absence of The Game Awards 2021, we can always take a look at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. One of the most relevant awards for the industry throughout the year, which this time has celebrated its 39th edition.
In addition, to round off the play, the organization has created two extra categories on the occasion of the 50 years of video game history, crowning the best hardware in history and the best title in history. A really difficult battle to decide.
Among the works nominated for best game of the year we find the same six as for the Geoff Keighley gala, but adding four more works, until completing a total of ten. Here is the complete list of winners:
Better audio
Best argument
Best multiplayer
Better visual design
- Genesis noir
- Hitman 3
- Little Nightmares 2
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (winner)
- The Artful Escape
Better expansion
Best Mobile Game
Better hardware
Best indie
- Bonfire peaks
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Death’s door (winner)
- Old world
- Saber
- Wildermyth
Best study
- Arkane
- Capcom (winner)
- Double Fine
- Draknek & Friends
- Housemarque
- IO Interactive
Best performance
- Ellijah Wood – Nick Johnsmith in Psychonauts 2
- Erika Mori – Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Jason E. Kelley – Colt in Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale – Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village (winner)
- Ozioma Akagha – Julianna in Deathloop
Discovery of the year
Better community
Best PC Game
Best PlayStation Game
Best Xbox Game
Best Nintendo Game
Best Active Game
Most anticipated game
Critics Award
Best game of the year
- Deathloop
- Hitman 3
- It Takes Two
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village (winner)
- The Forgotten City
- Wildermyth
Best hardware ever
- Wii
- PS4
- Nintendo DS
- Atari 2600
- Pc (winner)
- Game Boy Advance
- Sega saturn
- Game Cube
- Game boy
- ZX Spectrum
- NES
- Xbox 360
- Commodore 64
- Nintendo 64
- Friend 500
- PS2
- Dreamcast
- PS1
- Sega Mega Drive
- SNES