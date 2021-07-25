Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is the latest project to come in the series and is available on Netflix. The series, composed of 4 episodes, takes us to the events after Resident Evil 4 and, again, has Leon and Claire as protagonists. On the one hand, Leon must investigate what is behind a hack into the White House archives and, on the other hand, Claire will do the same with regard to a mysterious drawing made by a child with post-traumatic stress disorder. Eventually both stories will come together, offering us an ending that undoubtedly points to a possible sequel to Resident Evil Infinite Darkness.

Resident Evil Infinite Darknesss sequel is a director’s dream

I think if a lot of people watch Infinite Darkness and ask for a sequel, it could come true. And I would love for that to happen “, says Eiichiro Hasumi, director of the series, according to the media. Biohazard Declassified.

The truth is that the end of the series, although it closes part of its plots, leaves others open. Taking into account the Resident Evil chronology, Infinite Darkness runs parallel to Resident Evil 5’s DLC, Lost in Nightmares, taking place three years before this game. Therefore, there is a lot of gion margin for there to be a sequel to Resident Evil Infinite Darkness; especially considering that Claire won’t appear again until Resident Evil: Revelations 2 and Leon until Resident Evil 6. Would you like there to be a sequel to Resident Evil Infinite Darkness?