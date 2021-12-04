The new film adaptation of resident Evil left much to be desired. The promise was that it would return to the horror tone of the first two games, and while it is true that the plot is a mix of both titles, it is also true that the end result is rugged and the product of the director’s inability.

One of the most disturbing points is that Leon Kennedy, who in Resident Evil 2 He is posed as a novice and naive policeman, in the film he is portrayed in a way that falls into the realm of humiliation.

The actor who gave life to Leon in the film is Avan Jogia, who has the majority of his body of work on television, having appeared in jobs such as Caprica and Now apocalypse.

Since Sony revealed the first images of the tape, the fandom of resident Evil complained on social media about the no similarity between Jogia and Leon’s usual look

On the other hand, Jogia’s version of Leon is disconcertingly clumsy, which of course not attributable to him, but to the libretto of the director and screenwriter Johannes Roberts.

This version of Leon they minimize, insult and humiliate, and this caused fans to directly attack Jogia, who decided to deactivate your Instagram account to avoid further exposure to disrespect for yourself.

In addition to the insults for his portrayal of Leon, the enraged fans resorted to the racial offenses, when Jogia is a person who even has a book of short stories and poems about multiracial identity (she is of Indian descent).

At the time of writing this note, the Instagram account of the actor is open but deactivated, that is, there is nothing that can be consulted.

This is a new incident in which fans of video game franchises launch hate attacks. The fact that the new film adaptation of resident Evil be a movie of questionable quality does not give anyone the right to offend to those who participated in it.