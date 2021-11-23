Resident Evil 7 has a surprising demake as if it were a PSX game

Do you remember the time of PSX? We certainly do, that’s why this demake of one of the most important sagas in the history of videogames, such as resident Evil, has transported us to the past on a journey full of nostalgia.

Earlier this month, Rustic Games BR made a demake of another of the titles within this saga, specifically Resident Evil 4, now it is its seventh installment, which was released in 2017 in Playstation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo switch, Google Stadia and Amazon Moon. Now we can enjoy its version in 32 bit in a small gameplay that they have shown through their official YouTube account. If you look at the comments on the video, they have received very good reviews from fans, so much so that more than one has asked for the full version of this game.

According to the team, this is a demo created in Unity Engine, but for now they have no plans to release this version. A pity that they leave us with honey on our lips, since it would surely be very well accepted and more than one player would relive this adventure.

The demakes They are in fashion and we are not only going to meet these two from the saga resident Evil, we can also find a demake of Bloodborne which will be released on PC next year. Remedy has also released an amazing trailer for Control in its version for PSX, and we can even see Geralt of Rivia in its 32-bit version. Or if we want an even more impressive gameplay, we will go from being in the year 2077 with a demake of Cyberpunk 2077 and we will go back to 2003.

We also leave you with another video made by Rustic Games BR with a version of PSX for The last of us. What works of art! They are a real treat to behold.