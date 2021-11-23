Since last month we have had the opportunity to enjoy Resident Evil 4 again thanks to the launch of a new version for virtual reality. Those with a drive Meta Quest 2, the new name that Oculust Quest 2 has adopted after the change from Facebook to Meta, they have been able to get hold of Resident Evil 4 VR and next year they will have more news at their disposal.

These have been seen on the official Oculus channel, where the video that you have below these lines has been published by mistake. Although the company has hidden it, it has not managed to be fast enough and thus we have been able to know that by 2022 the content of the game will be expanded with the arrival of the Mercenaries mode.

It will do so through a free update with which any user can give cane to this mode of pure and hard action. In it, the objective is to face waves of enemies that do not stop appearing on the stage with a time limit, so the important thing is to be fast enough to get the highest possible score.

So throughout a few different scenarios in which we can also control various characters. However, what we do not know clearly yet is whether it will have a multiplayer mode or not. Likewise, it has not been indicated so far whether the Assignment Ada and Separate Ways chapters will be added later in the form of updates, something that would not be bad at all.