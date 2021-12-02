The Resident Evil franchise has risen from its ashes in recent years. After a sixth installment that did not convince the most purists of the franchise at all, Capcom has been linking success after success with the new numbered installments that it has been releasing, as well as with Resident Evil 2 Remake, being considered one of the best games of the history of the genre.

In recent months, rumors about a possible Resident Evil 4 remake have only grown, with alleged leaks that would even show Wesker’s appearance in the title. Well, with Resident Evil 4 HD Project fans could get an idea of ​​what a new version of the title might look like.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project shows what the remake of the title could look like

For those who do not know, Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a project created by a number of fans of the franchise, which have redesigned all the textures of the video game from scratch, giving it a much more current look than the title looked when it hit the market in 2005.

Resident Evil 4 Remake for 2022 and more games, according to an Nvidia leak

As we can see in the images, the result is fantastic, and precisely this version could give us a slight idea of ​​what the remake of Resident Evil 4 that would soon reach the market could look like. Safeguarding the differences between engines, there is no doubt that the work done by the people of this mod is incredible, reaching the point that more than 13,000 hours would have already been used since 2014.

If you want to try this mod of Resident Evil 4, you just have to enter the page of re4hd.com, and from there you can follow the different comparisons and updates that the team has been making throughout these years.

After seeing this evolution of Capcom’s title, Do you think Resident Evil 4 HD Project could get closer to the future remake of the title? We read you in the comments.