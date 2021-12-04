Resident Evil 3 Remake marketing team disagreed on selling it at full price

It’s been more than a year and a half since the Resident Evil 3 remake hit stores around the world. Unlike the enormous success at all levels that the remake of the second title reaped just a year before, in the case of the third installment its reception was bittersweet by both fans and professional critics and at the sales level, criticizing itself its short duration and the absence of several of the most iconic areas of the original title.

This same week a series of slideshow that Capcom used internally during the development of the title, and it seems that even they themselves were aware of the problems that the short duration of the title could bring, as you can see how Resident Evil 3 Remake’s marketing team didn’t agree to sell it at full price, arguing that “… 5-6 hours is a very short duration for a single player game”, and recommending selling it at a lower price.

Despite these concerns on the part of the marketing team, the title was sold at full price on all platforms, leading to a lower reception than other recent games in the series, such as Resident Evil 2 Remake or Resident Evil: Village. Among the team’s concerns was whether the title was capable of offering enough replayability to justify its price with such a short duration, another aspect that was heavily criticized.

Resident Evil Remake 3 is available for Xbox One, Ps4, and Microsoft Windows.