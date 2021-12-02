For a few months we have seen how the rumors about a special edition of Resident Evil 3 were increasing. Despite not being very well received by critics and the public at its premiere, in April 2020, during this fiscal year the sales of Resident Evil 3 have been meeting Capcom’s expectations. So much so that the game is already considered one of the company’s “hits”, having exceeded 4 million units sold. It is also one of the few games in the franchise that has not had a special edition, which is why the arrival of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Edition was rumored, as its improved version. And now, 4chan has leaked what could be the discarded content of the game, which would have been by name Resident Evil 3 Last Escape + Outbreakers.

Resident Evil 3 Last Escape + Outbreakers, this would be the discarded content of the game:

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to leaked development photos in the web, Resident Evil 3 would have had more content or even an improved version, titled Resident Evil 3 Last Escape + Outbreakers, which would have featured Resident Evil 2 and added for online mode. Specifically, as we can see, players would have had cards and gems to improve their skills for Resident Evil Resistance.

At the moment we still have no confirmation that Capcom is working on a special edition of Resident Evil 3. However, judging by the name of Resident Evil 3 Last Escape + Outbreakers, It seems a clear nod to Resident Evil Outbreak, one of the games whose return is most rumored these days. So maybe Capcom decides to recycle these elements for its new Outbreak, which is fully focused on multiplayer mode.